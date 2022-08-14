IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 203 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $199.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.