IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 456 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on U. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Unity Software Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of U stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

