IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
