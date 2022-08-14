IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after acquiring an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 204,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

