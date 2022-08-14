IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 292 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 201,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $105.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

