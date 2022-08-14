IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.19 and its 200 day moving average is $447.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

