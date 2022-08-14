IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,752 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

