IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123,258 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

