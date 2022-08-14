IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $17.77 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.