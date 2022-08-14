IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics
In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.