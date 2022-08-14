IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.