IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is 39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.83.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

