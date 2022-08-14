IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.