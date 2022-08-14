IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 599.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 9.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.