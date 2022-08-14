IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 259 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

