IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Trading Up 0.4 %
Polaris stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
