IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 0.4 %

Polaris stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PII. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.