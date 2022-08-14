IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 440 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $21,662,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
