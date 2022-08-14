IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $27.74 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

