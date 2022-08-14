IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average of $256.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

