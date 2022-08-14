IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 11,857 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stryker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $223.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

