IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Medifast by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Medifast by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 175,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 207.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $136.79 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

