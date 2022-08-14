IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 31,578 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,578 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in PACCAR by 413.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

