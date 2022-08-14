IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lantheus by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,245 shares of company stock worth $850,830 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $85.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

