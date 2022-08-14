IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,902 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

