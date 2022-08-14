IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DoorDash by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $997,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,724.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $997,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,724.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,608 shares of company stock worth $12,365,709 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

