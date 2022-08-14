IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Stock Up 2.4 %
Playtika stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
