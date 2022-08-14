InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
