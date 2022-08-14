Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU) Short Interest Update

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOACU. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IOACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

