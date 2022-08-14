Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) by 286.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBAP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

