Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP – Get Rating) by 286.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April Trading Up 1.2 %
XBAP stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.
