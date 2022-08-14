InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Down 6.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 120,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 533,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85.

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.4188859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

