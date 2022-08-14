InPlay Oil’s (IPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 5.1 %

IPO stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$306.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.11.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4188859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

