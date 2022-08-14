Insider Buying: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Director Acquires $979,650.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 903.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 273.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

