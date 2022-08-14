Insider Selling: American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEL opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

