Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 1,341 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $62,745.39.

On Thursday, June 23rd, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 67,496 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 248.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 216.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

