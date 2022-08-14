Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, July 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,200.00.

ANET opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

