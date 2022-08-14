Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) General Counsel Sells $923,100.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $189.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 170.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 211.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

