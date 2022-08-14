Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Sells 13,288 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.