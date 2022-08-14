Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 13,289 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after buying an additional 110,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

