Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CERE opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

