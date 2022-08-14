Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 227,255 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $1,011,284.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,743,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,146.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 163.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Destination XL Group by 613.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 394,070 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

