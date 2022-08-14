Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$685,095.89.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

L opened at C$117.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$83.32 and a 12 month high of C$123.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.04. The stock has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.78.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.