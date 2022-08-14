Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MMSI stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,270,000 after buying an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,514,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

