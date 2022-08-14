Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells 439 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,454.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,231.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4,509.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

