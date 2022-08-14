Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PH opened at $308.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average of $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

