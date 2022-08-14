Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $982,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after buying an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

