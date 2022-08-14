Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $1,030,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.8 %

PubMatic stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

