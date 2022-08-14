Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 101,083 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,960,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.85. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several research firms recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

