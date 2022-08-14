Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Sells 46,700 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %
SSNC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after acquiring an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
