Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 32,904 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $23,032.80.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.79. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

