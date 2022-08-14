Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Sells $2,001,075.12 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $2,001,075.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,927,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insperity Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after acquiring an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

